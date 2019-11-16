READING, Pa. - Corey Mackin netted the game's lone goal, just 48 seconds into overtime, to give the Reading Royals a 1-0 win over the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night at Santander Arena. The victory is the first in team history to come with a 1-0 final score in overtime.
Kirill Ustimenko notched a shutout, the first of his career. He recorded 32 saves in the contest.
Ralph Cuddemi was credited with the assist on the game-winning tally. He now has 21 points, which leads the team.
The Royals are in the midst of six-game home win streak. That is the second-longest stretch under head coach Kirk MacDonald.
Reading hosts Newfoundland in their next game, on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.