READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals re-signed Corey Mackin, the ECHL club announced on Tuesday afternoon. Mackin spent the 2019-20 season with the Royals, which was his first full professional season.
In 58 games last year, Mackin scored 20 goals and recorded 26 assists. The forward ranked fifth among ECHL rookies in points last season.
“Corey brings a dynamic offensive game and was a key reason why we qualified for the playoffs. It's a no-brainer to bring him back as a key member of our forward group," said Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald.
The Royals 2020-21 roster now includes seven forwards, four defensemen, and one goaltender.