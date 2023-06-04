MARSHALL, Texas - Playing their 50th game of the 2023 season, Moravian lost 12-4 to Trine in an elimination game on Saturday night in the NCAA Division III Softball Tournament at Bell Park.
After a nearly seven hour weather delay, the Greyhounds fell behind 10-0 through three innings. Marcie Silberman and Holly Walter each delivered two-run singles to cut the deficit to 10-4 after four innings. The Thunder tacked on a pair of runs in the fifth to close things out.
Moravian finishes their first season under head coach Josh Baltz with a 38-12 record.