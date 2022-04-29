PORTLAND, Me. - Game four in Portland for Reading, and they would stumble from the start in this one. Maine tying this series up at two games apiece with a, 4-0 win.
Both teams holding each other scoreless in the first period, but then the Mariners got going. They would get the first goal on the board late in the second period.
Royals with a chance to tie in the third, but it was just another one of their 32 shots that was saved on the night.
The Mariners would add on three more goals in the third to run away with the win.
(Video Courtesy: WGME)
Game five is Saturday night in Portland.