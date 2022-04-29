PORTLAND, Me. - Maine got a game back in the series with a 5-4 win over Reading on Thursday night in game three.
All four of the Royals goals came in the second period, giving them a 4-3 lead at the time. Four different skaters finding the back of the net for the Royals in game three.
Jacob Pritchard recording a goal and an assist on the night, Brayden Low and Patrick McNally each with two assists.
The Mariners would tie the game up early on in the third period, and then grab the lead with just over two minutes left in the game.
Game four is set for Friday night, the Royals looking to grab a 3-1 lead before heading back home.