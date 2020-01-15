READING, Pa. - The Albright Lions mens basketball team has their sights set on the top spot in the conference Wednesday night when they host Widener. Leading the way for the Lions this season has been Sam Majekodunmi.
Majekodunmi is the the teams leading scorer averaging 19.6 points per game while shooting 44% from the field. The Lions has relied on his playmaking ability throughout the season.
Majekodunmi credits his transition from freshman role player to leading scorer by putting in the necessary work during the offseason to get better.