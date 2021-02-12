Major League Baseball announced changes coming to the minor league system on Friday. Some teams have been eliminated and 120 teams remain included in the system.
Along with the eliminations, the MLB front office announced a restructuring of the league and divisional alignments. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be in the Triple-A East, and the Reading Fightin Phils will be a part of the Double-A Northeast.
Scheduling changes included in the division realignments to cut down on travel. They'll play six-game series and in a more regionalized schedule. Reading and Lehigh Valley looking at May start dates for their season openers.
Along with the Division and scheduling changes, minor league players will see an increase in their salaries.