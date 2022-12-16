READING, Pa. - Alvernia playing host on Saturday in their rivalry showdown with Albright. The Golden Wolves relying on the offense of Malik Green to help pace them so far.
Green currently leads the Golden Wolves averaging 16 points per game, another strong season for the senior guard.
The last time these two teams met on Jack McCloskey Court, Green recorded a milestone, his 1000th career point. The senior has the most history of in this group against the Lions, and he's ready to lead his squad in one final home game against them.