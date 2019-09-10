Sports

Malik Jackson done for the season with foot injury

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Eagles came away with a win in week one, but also took a loss at the defensive tackle position with newly acquired Malik Jackson. 

Jackson suffered a Lisfrank injury to his foot and will require season ending surgery scheduled for next week. 

This injury takes away the depth upfront on the defensive for the Eagles. Jackson was signed in the offseason as a free agent after playing for Jacksonville. 

Following the news about Jackson, the Eagles have reportedly signed veteran defensive tackle Akeem Spence. 
 

