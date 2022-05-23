District III-3A girls lacrosse semifinals, Manheim Township and Governor Mifflin setting up a title game showdown with wins on Monday night.
Manheim Township outlasts Wilson-West Lawn to secure their spot in Wednesday's final, 11-10. The Bulldogs season coming to an end despite scoring less than 20 seconds into the game, and three, first half goals from Kayla Wilkes.
Manheim would comeback from a 4-2 deficit, scoring four straight en route to the win.
In the other semifinal, the Mustangs pulling off the upset over the second-seed, Hempfield, 12-11.
Eliza Enriquez scored her 200th career goal in the midst of the win, she would also secure the win for the Mustangs with two second half goals down the stretch.
Manheim Township and Governor Mifflin will meet on Wednesday night for the District III-3A title.
(Video Courtesy: WGAL)