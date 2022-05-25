HARRISBURG, Pa. - District III girls lacrosse title games hitting the turf on Wednesday night. Manheim Township bringing home another title with a, 19-7 win over Governor Mifflin.
The Blue Streaks would control this game from the opening face-off, holding an 11-3 lead at halftime. They'd continue their strong start in the second half en route to the win.
Season is not over over the Mustangs, the runner-up still gets a spot in the upcoming PIAA tournament. For the Blue Streaks, it's the programs 10th District title.