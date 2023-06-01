LANCASTER, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn and Manheim Township playing for another District III-3A title on Thursday afternoon. The Blue Streaks getting the better of the Bulldogs, 14-3.
This one was all Blue Streaks following an opening goal by the Bulldogs. Jenna Facciolli would open the scoring with one of her two goals midway through the first.
From that point on, the Blue Streaks would score five unanswered goals to grab a, 5-1 lead heading into halftime. In the second half, Olivia Young would add to the Blue Streaks early on. They would push it to, 11-1 before the Bulldogs added two late goals.
Manheim Township makes it 11 District titles with the win.