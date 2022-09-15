MOHNTON, Pa. - The NHRA Nationals return to Maple Grove Raceway this weekend. In addition to the great action on the track, it is a chance for fans to see the upgrades the Koretsky family has made since purchasing Maple Grove back in April.
"My family has been racing for 30+ Years," said Kyle Koretsky. "My dad raced, so my moms been coming here. I first physically raced here, I think I was 13 in a Junior Dragster."
From memories of playing tape ball on the grounds, Kyle and his family now own Maple Grove. This weekend, a chance to compete while hosting NHRA Nationals. It has been a busy five months getting the improved fan experience ready for the Green Light.