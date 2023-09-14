ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The IronPigs led wire-to-wire to defeat Rochester 10-2 on Thursday evening at Innovative Field.
Rafael Marchan got Lehigh Valley started with a two-run triple in the first and had another RBI triple in the third inning. Marchan and Scott Kingery each finished with three RBI for the IronPigs and Kody Clemens added a two-run home run.
With the win the IronPigs kept pace with red-hot Durham in the second-half standings. Lehigh Valley heads into Friday's game against the Red Wings three games behind the Bulls with nine games to play.