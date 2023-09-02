ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley made it three in a row on Friday night jumping into a first place tie with Durham. The IronPigs scoring two runs in the 10th inning to overcome Syracuse, 9-8.
Weston Wilson started the scoring with a ground out that drove in a run in the first inning, 1-0. That lead would hold up until the fourth inning when the Mets would score three runs, 3-1.
In the sixth inning, the IronPigs would grab the lead back. Wilson with a solo home run to get scoring started in the inning. Later in the frame, Simon Muzziotti would drive in two more runs with a line drive single, 4-3.
The eighth inning, each team driving in runs to force extra innings. In the top of the frame, the Mets would score four runs to grab the lead back, 7-4. The home half of the inning would see Esteban Quiroz drive in two runs with a single, that would be followed up by a Cal Stevenson walk with the bases loaded, 7-7.
Tied at seven heading into the 10th inning, the Mets would put some pressure on the IronPigs by scoring one run in the top of the inning. Bottom half, Drew Ellis would tie things up with an RBI single before Rafael Marchan walked it off with another RBI single in the inning.
The IronPigs and Durham Bulls are tied for first, holding a one game lead over Buffalo and Norfolk.