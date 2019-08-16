Sports

Marco Andretti returns home for IndyCar race at Pocono

Nazareth native excited to race in ABC Supply 500

LONG POND, Pa. - As the 2019 IndyCar season is nearing the end, Marco Andretti is excited to be close to home for this weekend's competition. The Nazareth native is back in the Lehigh Valley for the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.

Andretti is currently in 16th in the season-long points standings. Last year's winner at Pocono, Alexander Rossi, is in second in the points standings, behind Josef Newgarden.

The race is set for Sunday at 2 p.m.

