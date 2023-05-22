INDIANAPOLIS - Nazareth native Marco Andretti will start on the outside of Row 8 for the upcoming Indianapolis 500 which is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
It will be the 18th start in the legendary race for the youngest of the famous racing family as he competes for the Andretti Herta Autosport team in conjunction with the Curb Agajanian Performance Group. He finished as a runnerup in his 2006 debut and third on two other occasions. Grandfather Mario Andretti won the Indy in 1969 and his father made 15 starts at the Brickyard and also has three podium finishes - one second and two thirds.
Another Nazareth native, Sage Karam, will not be running in the 107th edition of the race. Karam has been competing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season and did not attempt to qualify for the Indy 500 after nine consecutive starts in the race dating to his debut in 2014.
Starting grid for 2023 Indianapolis 500
1.Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
2.Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing
3.Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP
4.Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises
5.Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP
6.Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing
7.Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren SP
8.Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing
9.Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren SP
10. Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing
11. Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises
12. Will Power, Team Penske
13. Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing
14. Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
15. Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport
16. Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing
17. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske
18. Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold
19. Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport
20. Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing
21. Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport
22. Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing
23. David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing
24. Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta w/Curb-Agajanian
25. Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold
26. Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner
27. Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing
28. Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing
29. RC Enerson, Abel Motorsports
30. Katherine Legge, Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan
31. Christian Lundgaard, Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan
32. Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
33. Jack Harvey, Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan