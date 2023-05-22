IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

The field for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race gather for a photo at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Indianapolis.

 Darron Cummings - staff, AP

INDIANAPOLIS - Nazareth native Marco Andretti will start on the outside of Row 8 for the upcoming Indianapolis 500 which is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It will be the 18th start in the legendary race for the youngest of the famous racing family as he competes for the Andretti Herta Autosport team in conjunction with the Curb Agajanian Performance Group. He finished as a runnerup in his 2006 debut and third on two other occasions. Grandfather Mario Andretti won the Indy in 1969 and his father made 15 starts at the Brickyard and also has three podium finishes - one second and two thirds.

Another Nazareth native, Sage Karam, will not be running in the 107th edition of the race. Karam has been competing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season and did not attempt to qualify for the Indy 500 after nine consecutive starts in the race dating to his debut in 2014.

Starting grid for 2023 Indianapolis 500

1.Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

2.Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing

3.Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP

4.Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

5.Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP

6.Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

7.Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren SP

8.Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing

9.Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren SP

10. Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

11. Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

12. Will Power, Team Penske

13. Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing

14. Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

15. Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

16. Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing

17. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

18. Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold

19. Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport

20. Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing

21. Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport

22. Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing

23. David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing

24. Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta w/Curb-Agajanian

25. Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold

26. Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner

27. Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing

28. Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing

29. RC Enerson, Abel Motorsports

30. Katherine Legge, Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan

31. Christian Lundgaard, Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan

32. Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

33. Jack Harvey, Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan