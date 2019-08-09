Marinello makes his return for Boyertown

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown's Mason Marinello has worked hard to get to this point. The Bear football player, then a sophomore, broke his neck during a punt return against Perk Valley back in 2017. Now, Marinello returns to the team.

He fought through six weeks of recovery with a neck brace then took his junior season off to strengthen his neck. Now he is ready to complete his return and hit the field this fall with Boyertown and provide leadership as well as inspiration for his teammates.