Mariners select Lehigh's Levi Stoudt in MLB Draft

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University pitcher Levi Stoudt was drafted in the third round by the Seattle Mariners in the MLB Draft on Tuesday afternoon. Stoudt getting selected 97th overall made him the highest drafted pitcher in program history for the Mountain Hawks.

Stoudt is the first Lehigh baseball player to be drafted since 2017 and is the highest drafted Mountain Hawk at any position since Matt McBride was picked in the second round of the 2006 draft. Overall, he is the 13th player in school history to be selected in the MLB draft.

"For Levi, the talent and work ethic is definitely there," said Lehigh head coach Sean Leary via a news release from the school. "But I think his maturity, his poise, his body language on the mound, a lot of the things that are intangibles, he has higher grades on those things for myself and for the scouts that have watched him pitched."

During his three-year collegiate career, he amassed 10 wins, a 2.97 ERA, 181 strikeouts, and 65 walks in 190 innings pitched. He started 34 contests and pitched 10 complete games.