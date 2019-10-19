READING, Pa. - The Maine Mariners defeated the Reading Royals 5-3 on Saturday night in the first game for the Royals this season at the Santander Arena. The Royals cut the deficit to one goal in the third period, but ultimately faltered in their 2019-20 home opener.
Matthew Gaudreau, Frank DiChiara, and Ralph Cuddemi each found the back of the net for Reading in the loss.
The Royals fired off 33 shots on goal through the first two periods of play, but the team still trailed by two goals entering the third period.
The two teams are set to face off again on Sunday at 4 p.m.