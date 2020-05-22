Lehigh Valley native and auto racing legend Mario Andretti is set to participate in a virtual racing event on Saturday with fellow racing greats. The event takes the place of the Indy 500, which was scheduled for this weekend, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Andretti admitted he needs to learn virtual racing in a tweet announcing his participation.
I'm in. This Saturday. Indy. I have a steep learning curve ahead of me. Trying to learn as quickly as possible. It's been a long time since I was a rookie. I'll just commit and hope I'm competitive. https://t.co/RwP2KB5m6Z— Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) May 20, 2020
The event will take place on a virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway track. Andretti is one of seven former Indy 500 winners set to be in the field.