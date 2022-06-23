BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 42nd U.S. Senior Open began on a rainy Thursday morning at Saucon Valley Country Club, and ended with grey skies giving way to blue and two men sharing the 18-hole lead.
Mark Hensby and Jay Haas both recorded a 67, 4-under-par, in their opening rounds. Both of those player beginning their rounds in the afternoon after the rain had subsided.
When the first round concluded, 11 players sat under par for their rounds, 10 of those tee'd off in the afternoon. Luck of the draw for those with the later tee times on Thursday.
Paul Goydos the lone player from the morning session to join those under par for the day.
As for the Pennsylvania native and defending champion, Jim Furyk, part of the morning group, finished at even-par. Three other players sitting on that mark from the morning group, including Padraig Harrington.
The second round of the U.S. Senior Open will begin at 7:00AM on Friday morning, the top 60 players will make the cut into the weekend.