Mark Recchi, right, will join former Philadelphia teammate John LeClair, left, in the Flyers Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Miles Kennedy)

The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Thursday that legendary winger Mark Recchi will become the 28th member of the Flyers Hall of Fame. He will be inducted as part of a pregame ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 27 when Philadelphia hosts the Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center.

Recchi enjoyed two stints with the orange & black, first from 1991 through 1995 and again from 1998-2004. A native of Canada, he played 10 of his 22 seasons with Philadelphia during a career that also included stints with six other teams. He retired in 2011 at the age of 43 after winning a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins.

He ranks in the top-10 in the organization in career assists and points after scoring 232 goals and adding 395 assists during his time with the Flyers. Recchi went over the 100-point mark in a season on two occasions for Philadelphia - including a franchise-record 123 points (53g, 70a) in the 1992-93 campaign.

“This is a tremendous honor and one I was not expecting to get the call for,” Recchi stated in a release issued by the team. “My time in Philadelphia meant a lot, still means a lot, to me and I am very thankful to be the next inductee into the Flyers Hall of Fame.”

Recchi was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017 as part of a class that included Danielle Goyette, Dave Andreychuk, Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya.

