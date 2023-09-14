The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Thursday that legendary winger Mark Recchi will become the 28th member of the Flyers Hall of Fame. He will be inducted as part of a pregame ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 27 when Philadelphia hosts the Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center.
Recchi enjoyed two stints with the orange & black, first from 1991 through 1995 and again from 1998-2004. A native of Canada, he played 10 of his 22 seasons with Philadelphia during a career that also included stints with six other teams. He retired in 2011 at the age of 43 after winning a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins.
He ranks in the top-10 in the organization in career assists and points after scoring 232 goals and adding 395 assists during his time with the Flyers. Recchi went over the 100-point mark in a season on two occasions for Philadelphia - including a franchise-record 123 points (53g, 70a) in the 1992-93 campaign.
“This is a tremendous honor and one I was not expecting to get the call for,” Recchi stated in a release issued by the team. “My time in Philadelphia meant a lot, still means a lot, to me and I am very thankful to be the next inductee into the Flyers Hall of Fame.”
Recchi was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017 as part of a class that included Danielle Goyette, Dave Andreychuk, Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya.