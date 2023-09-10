Weather Alert

Bulletin: The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southern Mercer County in central New Jersey... Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey... Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until midnight EDT. * At 755 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include... Philadelphia, Trenton, Ewing, Willingboro, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Bordentown, Beverly, and Yardley. This includes the following highways... New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 354 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 35 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 45 and 66...and between mile markers 75 and 76. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Info:

Type: Flash Flood Warning

start_time_local: 2023-09-10T19:55:00-04:00

end_time_local: 2023-09-11T00:00:00-04:00

county_name: Bucks County

state: PA

headline: Flash Flood Warning from SUN 7:55 PM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDT

county_fips:

category: Met

url:

urgency: Immediate

severity: Severe

certainty: Likely

geographicname: Bucks County

state_name: Pennsylvania