Sports

Marlins snap Phillies' 4-game win streak with 6-2 victory

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:38 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:38 PM EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Brian Anderson drove in three runs with a double and his 11th homer, and the Miami Marlins snapped the Philadelphia Phillies' four-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory Friday.

Last-place Miami beat Philadelphia for the fourth time in a row, including a three-game sweep last weekend.

Elieser Hernandez (1-2), making his fourth start of the season, allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings to earn his first win in 10 career starts. He improved his lifetime record to 3-9, with his last victory coming in relief against the Phillies last July.

Vince Velasquez (2-5) hit his first career homer for Philadelphia but allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Miami's Garrett Cooper had three hits, including two RBI singles, and hiked his average to .323. JT Riddle added his sixth homer.

The Phillies were coming off a four-game sweep of the New York Mets and rallied to win each game, but they couldn't muster a comeback against Miami.

Anderson's two-out RBI double put the Marlins ahead to stay in the first. They scored again with two out in the third when Cooper doubled and Anderson homered to make it 3-0.

Maikel Franco doubled in the fifth inning for the Phillies' first hit, and Velasquez followed with a homer just inside the left field foul pole. That's all they could muster against Hernandez, who had seven strikeouts and fanned J.T. Realmuto three times.

Four relievers combined to complete the four-hitter.

ROSTER MOVES

PHILLIES: RHP Tommy Hunter (elbow), who had been sidelined all season, was activated from the injured list and pitched a perfect eighth. RHP Fernando Salas was designed for assignment.

MARLINS: Before the game, the Marlins reinstated C Jorge Alfaro from the concussion injured list. They placed RHP Tayron Guerrero (right middle finger blister) on the injured list retroactive to Thursday, optioned C Wilkin Castillo to Triple-A New Orleans and recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from New Orleans.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (hip) is scheduled to pitch Sunday for Double-A Jacksonville, and it's expected to be his final rehab start before rejoining Miami.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jordan Yamamoto (3-0, 0.95) will try to beat the Phillies for the second time in six days Saturday. He's the first Marlins pitcher ever to win his first three career starts.

RHP Zach Eflin (7-7, 3.26) gave up a season-high 11 hits in five innings in his last start Monday but went five innings to beat the Mets.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Bohm leads R-Phils to 5-4 walk-off win

Bohm leads R-Phils to 5-4 walk-off win

Pigs edge RailRiders 4-3

Pigs edge RailRiders 4-3

Marlins snap Phillies' 4-game win streak with 6-2 victory

Marlins snap Phillies' 4-game win streak with 6-2 victory

Bohm enjoying early success in Double-A

Bohm enjoying early success in Double-A

Alec Bohm selected for MLB Futures Game

Alec Bohm selected for MLB Futures Game

Ocasio-Cortez invites Megan Rapinoe to the Capitol in place of White House
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez invites Megan Rapinoe to the Capitol in place of White House

Swarm of bees interrupts Cricket World Cup match
Clive Mason/Getty Images via CNN

Swarm of bees interrupts Cricket World Cup match

US beats France to reach Women's World Cup semifinals
Alex Grimm/Getty Images

US beats France to reach Women's World Cup semifinals

Dunes at Trump's Scottish golf course may lose protected status
Getty Images

Dunes at Trump's Scottish golf course may lose protected status

Tom Brady posts legendary selfie with retired rival Peyton Manning
Elsa/Getty Images

Tom Brady posts legendary selfie with retired rival Peyton Manning