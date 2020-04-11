BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - Despite the delay, Mandy Marquardt is still focused on qualifying for the next Olympic Games. The local cyclist hoped to reach her first games this summer in Tokyo, but due to the coronavirus pandemic she may have to wait until 2021.
Social distancing has made her and her teammates get more creative with their training, but she will not use this as time to rest as a trip to Tokyo still could be coming soon.
As of now, she is uncertain if she will make the national team, but she is still working to put herself in the best possible position to do just that.