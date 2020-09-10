Jose Martinez has not only had to adjust to life in the U.S., but also soccer in the U.S. as well. Martinez was in his first year with the Philadelphia Union.

Coming to the MLS from international soccer has been an adjustment for Martinez, he admits, as he has to get use to the toned-down physicality of the American game. Martinez was in the top 10 in yellow cards.

In addition to on-field play, Martinez has had to adjust to life off the field as well. Adding to the difficulty was the coronavirus pandemic.