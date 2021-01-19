ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Martino Jules has taken to the ring full-time, his next bout coming Wednesday night at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. Jules will take on Pedro Marcus Medina out of Puerto Rico.
This will be Jules first bout of 2021, but being showcased on national television is nothing new for the Allentown prospect. He already has one win under his belt on national TV.
Jules feels confident heading into this fight, knowing that a win on Wednesday night will help to push him closer to his goals of being a world title fight contender.
Taking a step back to re-analyze his priorities, Jules has shifted all his focus and attention to being in the gym and ring full-time in 2021.