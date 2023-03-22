Today

Mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers possible at any time, but not a washout. A rumble of thunder is also possible late.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers or a thunderstorm especially in the evening.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy but also mainly dry and noticeably cooler. A shower or two possible points south towards the Maryland border, with a few breaks of sun possible points north towards the NY border.