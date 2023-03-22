READING, Pa. - This weekend will feature two programs from Berks County vying for a PIAA title. Reading and Exeter, the county champion and runner-up each making runs in the District tournament and beyond.
Friday night, the Eagles will hit the court in the PIAA-5A title game, Saturday night the Red Knights in the 6A title game.
Each coach detrimental to their programs success in getting to this point in the season. Matt Ashcroft helping to deliver a District title, the first in program history already during this run.
This level of play, unfamiliar territory for the Eagles, not so much for their county counterpart.
Rick Perez and the Red Knights have been the god standard in the county for years. To be competing for state titles is nothing new to this program, looking to capture their second in three years.
Perez and Ashcroft each giving a tip of the cap to each other during this run.