READING, Pa. - Wilson-West Lawns win over Berks Catholic on Wednesday night, was big for the season and the program. Head coach Matt Coldren notching win number 363 for the new program record.
This Bulldogs team has been tested early on, with turn over all around the starting lineup from last season's Berks title winning team. A new Bulldog taking over the leadership role though, Cam Jones.
Jones has found ways to score game after game, helping to lead the way for the Bulldogs this season. His head coach praising his leadership on the court throughout the season so far.
The guard leaving his mark on the win over the Saints.
When the final buzzer sounded on Wednesday night Coldren's mentor, Reggie Weiss on hand to witness history being made. The former record holder one of the first to congratulate the head coach.
For the Coldren and his squad, they hope that the best is yet to come following the historic win.