HAMBURG, Pa. - The Hamburg football team is coming off a historic season, the Red Hawks winning their first District III playoff game.
Following one of the best seasons in program history, the search for a new head coach was on, and they got their guy. Matt Hoffert will take over the program, and look to build upon 2021.
Hoffert is not short of experience. He has local high school experience and most recently at the collegiate level.
three years as the head coach at Kutztown High School and coordinator experience at Fleetwood, Boyertown and Allentown Central Catholic. Hoffert comes back to Hamburg from Chestnut Hill College.