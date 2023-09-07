EASTON, Pa. - Week three of the high school football slate in the EPC has a reunion on tap. Matt Senneca and the Easton Red Rovers hit the road to take on Whitehall.
Senneca makes his return to the program he spent the past four seasons as a head coach. While he has admitted to the return being strange, he has made sure that him and his squad are both on the same page and focused on the game.
"It's gonna be a little bit strange, let's be honest about it. But for me, and I've talked to our kids about this, I think the focus for us and for me this week has got to be on us and what we need to do to get better and take a step forward this week and Whitehall just happens to be that next opponent."
Aside from the reunion, the Red Rovers are looking to make a statement in their third game of the Senneca era. This is a squad looking to bounce back from its loss to Central Catholic.
The focus is for all parties is on the task at hand on the field.