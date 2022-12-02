WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall High School head football coach, Matt Senneca has announced that he will be stepping away from the program. This coming a week after the Zephyrs were knocked out of the PIAA-5A quarterfinal round.
Senneca served as the head coach of the Zephyrs the past four seasons. He captured a District XI-5A title in two out of those four, and posted a 17-26 career record during that time.
A lasting impression was left during his four years, "He reinvigorated our football alumni and created an environment of success for our football student-athletes. He was a steward of our program, focused on its improvement and success, on a daily basis" Athletic Director Bob Hartman said in a statement.
Walking away is never easy, but for Senneca he knew it was time, "I just realized I needed to be home more and be able to give more time to my family at this point. The off season demand just became too much time away from my family" the former coach said in a statement.
The search for a new head coach has already begun by the department.