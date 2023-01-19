READING, Pa. - The annual Reading Hot Stovers Banquet taking place on Thursday night. One of the guests in attendance, Matt Stairs, the hero from the 2008 NLCS.
Stairs' home run at Dodger stadium 15 years ago is one of the more iconic moments in Phillies postseason history.
When reflecting upon that team and that moment, Stair recounts that team as being complete. From the stars to the role players, such as himself, and a moment like that is what it all more special to go on and win the World Series.