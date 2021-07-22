The COVID-19 Pandemic forced the postponement of the Olympics to 2021 and that created additional challenges for Sam Mattis, as he continued to prepare to compete.
Mattis, who works with Berks County based coach Dane Miller, missed out on the 2016 games and was determined to do what he could to compete this time around. The New Jersey native battled through social distancing and other training as well as financial challenges as the games in Tokyo were pushed back by one year.
The NCAA champion is now ready to represent Team USA.