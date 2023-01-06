WORCESTER, Ma. - Reading wins their second straight game of 2023, and fourth straight on their current streak friday night. The Royals overcoming Worcester in overtime, 5-4.
This one would be all knotted up at two goals apiece heading into the third period. Charlie Gerard giving the Royals a 1-0 lead through the first period of play, and Max Newton would tie things up before the third.
After two goals within the first half of the third period by the Railers, the Royals would mount a late period comeback.
Newton's second goal of the game pulled the Royals within one with just under two minutes left. Nine seconds left in regulation, Jordan Timmons would tie things up at four to send the game into overtime.
In the overtime period, Newton would complete the hat trick with the game winner just over three minutes into the extra period.
Reading will return home on Saturday to take on Worcester again.