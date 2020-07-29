READING, Pa. - First Energy Stadium playing host to some Summer league baseball on Wednesday. May's Sandwich Shop getting the best of Shillington 11-6.
May's grabs the early lead, big, in the first inning 5-0 with a pair of hits deep into the outfield. It was all May's through six innings as they scored all 11 of their runs by that point.
Shillington trying to climb back into it late, all six of their runs coming in the sixth inning. They'd leave the bases loaded after the sixth run came across the plate ending the threat.