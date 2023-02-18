East Stroudsburg and Muhlenberg were among the men's basketball program celebrating Senior Day with a win. The Mules will begin the postseason on Tuesday as they host Ursinus in a Centennial Conference playoff contest.
MUHLENBERG 86, WASHINGTON COLLEGE 70 - The streaking Mules captured their fifth straight win heading in to the postseason with a win on Senior Day. Giovanni Rubino scored 19 points and Tommy McGuire added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Muhlenberg will host fifth-seeded Ursinus in a first round game on Tuesday.
EAST STROUDSBURG 74, SHEPHERD 58 - The swarming Warriors defense forced 25 turnovers as the team earned their 20th win of the season on Senior Day at Koehler Field House. Lakeem McAliley led a balanced ESU attack with 16 points. East Stroudsburg closes out the regular season at Lock Haven on Wednesday.
WIDENER 78, ALBRIGHT 72 - The Lions ended their season with a home loss to Widener at the Bollman Center. Robert Magnum scored 15 points to lead Albright and Eric Chamberlain added a dozen. Chamberlain also became the single-season program leader in career steals with 71.
HOOD 80, ALVERNIA 68 - Malik Green netted 26 points and grabbed eight boards, but the Golden Wolves lost their regular season finale on the road. Despite the setback, Alvernia secured the top seed in the MAC Commonwealth postseason and will play either Eastern or York on Wednesday.
SUSQUEHANNA 82, MORAVIAN 68 - Marquis Ratcliff recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, but it was not enough to keep the Greyhounds from dropping their third straight.