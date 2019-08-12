Sports

McCann named USL 2 Coach of the Year

Reading United leader tapped for 2nd straight year

READING, Pa. - Reading United head coach Alan McCann was named the USL League 2 Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season, league officials announced on Monday. McCann guided the Berks County squad to their second consecutive league final this past season.

"[McCann] is the most passionate and committed coach I have ever seen at any level," said Reading United team administrator Chase Rusden in a news release from the team. "The amount of time he puts into studying film and preparing for games is second-to-none. He holds all of us - himself, his assistant coaches, his players, team staff, and team ownership - to a very high standard, which is one reason why he is so successful."

United won their second straight Eastern Conference crown this season as well.

