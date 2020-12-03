READING, Pa. - Alan McCann stepped down as the Reading United head coach, the club announced on Thursday. McCann led the team for two years, but guided them through two of their most successful campaigns.
The team appeared in consecutive USL League Two finals and went undefeated in the 2018 regular season. McCann was named coach of the year for the past two seasons as well.
“It has been an honor to be a part of the club for so many years,” McCann said in a statement from the team. “I have loved every minute of my time, both as an assistant and as a head coach. I want to thank everyone at the club, the players, and fans that have been part of the journey. It is time to move onto the next chapter of my career and hopefully I will see you all again soon.”
Reading United went 22-1-5 under McCann's leadership. He began his time with the club as a player in 2012, then became an assistant coach, and eventually the head coach.
“We are indebted to Alan for all of the successes he has brought to our club. While this is a sad day for the Reading United family, it creates an opportunity for Alan, as well as our team. With all of the craziness of 2020, the ownership of Reading United is ready for a new start in 2021," Reading United Vice President Art Auchenbach said in a news release. "We remain optimistic that our club will continue our success while re-focusing our efforts on bringing opportunities for our local players, staff, and fans. We wish Alan best of luck in his future endeavors and we have no doubt that he will become yet another great professional coach who has called Reading his summer home.”
Additionally, assistant coach Shane Keely has also left the team.