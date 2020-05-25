BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic head coach Scott McClary missed the in-person off-season trainings with this Golden Hawk squad. Instead of competing in summer leagues and open gym sessions, McClary is at home, like all high school coaches, doing what they can while sports are shutdown.
The Golden Hawks leader does have one player he can still coach, his son, Caden, who is a rising senior in the program. The two have been working outside on the court at their house, trying to stay active, but also stay connected to the game that they have been pushed away from due to COVID-19.
Scott acknowledges this is a tough situation, for everyone, but is trying to find positives in it. He appreciates the increased time with his son as well as how this has slowed down their lives.