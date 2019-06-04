McCutchen tears ACL, out for season

PHILADELPHIA - After exiting Monday's game with an apparent knee injury, the Philadlephia Phillies announced on Wednesday that Andrew McCutchen suffered a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the season. Following the announcement, the club promoted Adam Haseley to the big leagues from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The injury happened during a rundown on the basepath when he tried to retreat back to first base. He exited the game against the San Diego Padres immediately and was seen on crutches following the contest. Following the injury, the veteran outfielder posted this tweet:

Pray for me. Please — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 4, 2019

So far this season McCtuchen was hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs. The Phillies are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and face the Padres Tuesday night at 10:10 p.m.