Sports

McCutchen tears ACL, out for season

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 06:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:50 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA - After exiting Monday's game with an apparent knee injury, the Philadlephia Phillies announced on Wednesday that Andrew McCutchen suffered a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the season. Following the announcement, the club promoted Adam Haseley to the big leagues from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The injury happened during a rundown on the basepath when he tried to retreat back to first base. He exited the game against the San Diego Padres immediately and was seen on crutches following the contest. Following the injury, the veteran outfielder posted this tweet:

So far this season McCtuchen was hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs. The Phillies are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and face the Padres Tuesday night at 10:10 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

McCutchen tears ACL, out for season

McCutchen tears ACL, out for season

Phillies promote Haseley to big leagues

Phillies promote Haseley to big leagues

Mariners select Lehigh's Levi Stoudt in MLB Draft

Mariners select Lehigh's Levi Stoudt in MLB Draft

Phillies make several selections on Day 2 of MLB Draft

New Phillies make several selections on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Pigs blow lead, fall to PawSox

Pigs blow lead, fall to PawSox

Wilson baseball preps for PIAA quarterfinals

Wilson baseball preps for PIAA quarterfinals

NL softball faces Susquenita in PIAA quarterfinals

Updated NL softball faces Susquenita in PIAA quarterfinals

PIAA releases sites, times for quarterfinal baseball, softball games

New PIAA releases sites, times for quarterfinal baseball, softball games

Federer, Nadal to meet at French Open for first time since 2011
Getty Images

Federer, Nadal to meet at French Open for first time since 2011

Kawhi Leonard sues Nike over his personal logo
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard sues Nike over his personal logo