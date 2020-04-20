Twin Valley's Peyton McDaniel and Spring-Ford's Lucy Olsen were named to the all-state basketball teams, which were released on Monday. McDaniel landed on the first-team at the 5A level and Olsen earned a spot on the first team at 6A.
McDaniel concluded her high school career this past season when she led the Raiders to a District 3 title. The James Madison commit also scored over 2,000 career points.
Olsen just completed her junior season where she averaged just under 20 points per game, the leading total in the PAC. She has committed to Villanova.
