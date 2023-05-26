READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils have been held winless so far in their homestand against Harrisburg. Friday night, the Fightins breaking that skid with a, 10-9 win.
A close one early on, the Senators would break the game open in the fifth inning pushing their one run lead to, 6-0 with a five-run inning.
The Fightins bats would get going in the bottom of the sixth inning, Oliver Dunn with a two-run home run to help close the gap, 6-4. They would keep it within two runs heading into the bottom of the ninth.
Senators clinging to a, 9-7 lead when Max McDowell would launch a three-run home run to walk it off for the Fightins.