PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod will miss the rest of the season after he tore his ACL in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. McLeod suffered the injury in the third quarter of the victory.

One of the leaders on the team's defense, McLeod played every snap this season prior to exiting the game.

The Eagles held on to defeated the Saints to snap a losing streak and end New Orleans' nine-game winning streak. Philadelphia is set to face the Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.