WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The U12 team from Media opened its Little League World Series with a, 2-1 loss to Needville, Texas on Wednesday night. A double-steal provided the spark for the win.
The game was scoreless heading into the fourth inning when a double-steal would help Texas tack the first two runs of the game on the board. That's all they would need.
In the fifth, Christian Nunez would score following a triple to cut the deficit in half, but that's all they could muster.
The squad from Delco had a runner in scoring position down to their final out but were unable to bring him home. They now move on to the elimination bracket where the loser between the Northwest (Seattle) and New England (Gray, Maine).
There next game is set for Saturday.