SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Adonis Medina pitched five perfect innings as his strong outing led the IronPigs to an 8-4 win over the Syracuse Mets on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. With the win the Pigs improved to 10-6 this season.
Medina improved to 3-0 this season with the victory. He logged four strikeouts in his start.
The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when Lehigh Valley rallied for seven runs to take a 7-0 lead. Mickey Moniak's three-run home run helped build that advantage.
Lehigh Valley built the lead to 8-0 in the eighth inning and then held off a comeback effort by the Mets in the game's final two frames.
The two teams are set to face off again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
Video highlights courtesy of WSYR-TV