Medina, Fightins beat Rumble Ponies

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:26 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:26 PM EDT

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Reading Fightins, led by the strong outing by Adonis Medina, won 4-1 over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Monday evening at NYSEG Stadium. Medina pitched seven innings to earn the win on the mound and give the R-Phils (56-37) the victory.

Medina gave up just one earned run, three hits, and struck out four batters in his seven innings of work. He did not allow one walk. Medina improved to 6-3 with a 3.53 ERA this season.

The Fightins were scoreless through the first five innings before the offense plated its first run. Austin Bossart and Luke Williams hit homers in the game for the R-Phils.

The two teams will play on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

