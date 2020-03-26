BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Taliyah Medina played just one minute in last year's state final after suffering an ACL injury that washed away her junior season. Now the Bethlehem Catholic senior wants to fulfill her goal of getting to Hershey again, if she gets the chance.
The Golden Hawks have enjoyed a lot of success in her senior season. They've picked up multiple titles and she eclipsed 1,000 career points. The team breezed through the first two rounds of the PIAA playoffs, with lopsided wins over Prep Charter and Gwynedd-Mercy.
Bethlehem Catholic is set to face Scranton Prep in the quarterfinal round, but that match-up has been on hold since the statewide school shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to the tournament.
Whether her high school career will continue or is over, her dad and coach Jose Medina, has enjoyed the experiences they have had together, but he does hope that it will continue.
The PIAA announced a further postponement of the winter championships and a delay of the spring sports season as the closure of schools was pushed until the second week of April.