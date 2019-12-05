BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Basketball means a lot to Taliyah Medina and when the Bethlehem Catholic standout found out she had to miss her junior season due to reconstructive knee surgery, she was devastated.
"I remember there were times I cried," Medina said. "Literally I cried where I was at my bottom. I wouldn't change it. I grew so much from it."
After being out 15 months, Medina is back with the Golden Hawks as the team gets ready to begin its 2019-20 campaign. She has her confidence back, as well as her health, which she confirmed at an AAU tournament in Indianapolis this past summer when she tested her knee.
Now she is focused on being back on the court, with 1,000 career points still in reach for her senior season, and finishing an impressive high school career on a high note. This won't be the final basketball season for her, however, as she will move on to play for Villanova in college.